What will Hunter Renfrow be worth?

After his breakout 2021 season, Las Vegas Raiders standout slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is now eligible for a contract extension.

The fifth-round steal in the 2019 draft is eligible to be a free agent after next season and like all 2019 draft picks, he can sign an extension at any time. What tremendous timing for the overachiever from Clemson. Renfrow was a star in 2021 as he made the Pro Bowl as an alternate. He had a career high and team high 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season, He was Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite target in 2021 and was clutch essentially every game. Third and Renfrow wasn’t just a cute catch phrase. He consistently bailed out the Raiders’ offense.

He would fit in basically with all 32 offenses in the NFL. The Raiders need to keep him. Yes, he plays at a premium-cost position, but Renfrow will likely be a perfect fit for the ew offense in Las Vegas. New Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels runs an offense that has been friendly historically to slot receivers such as Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

So, it would behoove the new Las Vegas brass to try to extend Renfrow soon. But he won’t come cheaply.

Right now, DeAndre Hopkins of Arizona Cardinals is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL based on per year average (which teams and player agents focus on) at $27.2 million a year. Kansas City Chiefs’ slot star Tyreek Hill (a cog of their explosive offense) averages $18 million. Seattle Seahawks slot star Tyler Lockett averages $17.2 million a year. He has yet to have a season, statistically speaking, like Renfrow had in 2021. Rams’ slot star signed for a deal that pays him $16.2 million a year in 2022. He was coming off a season in which he had 90 catches for 1,134 yards.

So, it’s doubtful, Renfrow would command a deal worth less than $15 million, with an average of $17 large a year being more likely.

With big deals potentially coming for Carr, Renfrow and defensive end Maxx Crosby within the next year, the Raiders have a lot of work to do. But they will have the salary cap room to do it. And if you think this type of deal is too much for a player like Renfrow please remember he’s been a steal for the first three years of his contract and try thinking of this offense without him.

Simply put, he has earned a huge payday.