 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Silver Minings: James Bradberry could become option

Veteran cornerback could be cut loose by Giants

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Las Vegas Raiders v New York Giants
James Bradberry
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Another veteran cornerback option for the Las Vegas Raiders could emerge in the coming weeks.

It is being speculated that the New York Giants could soon cut ties with cornerback James Bradberry for salary-cap reasons.

If Bradberry is, indeed, released by the Giants, it would make sense that the Raiders will have interest. He played the past two seasons with the Giants under new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Bradberry started 16 games in 2021 and 15 games in 2002. He had four interceptions last year and three picks in 2020.

Bradberry, 28, had started 91 games and has 15 interceptions in six NFL seasons. With starter Casey Hayward a free agent, a pursuit of Bradberry would make sense for Las Vegas if he hits the open market.

Other Raiders links:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...