Silver Minings: James Bradberry could become option

Another veteran cornerback option for the Las Vegas Raiders could emerge in the coming weeks.

It is being speculated that the New York Giants could soon cut ties with cornerback James Bradberry for salary-cap reasons.

CB James Bradberry's "future is in doubt" with the #Giants (ESPN).



Bradberry counts for $21.9M on the Giants cap. They can save $12M if they trade him or $13.5M, with $9.7M in dead money, if they designate him a post-June cut. $2M of his 2022 salary becomes guaranteed March 18. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 27, 2022

If Bradberry is, indeed, released by the Giants, it would make sense that the Raiders will have interest. He played the past two seasons with the Giants under new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Bradberry started 16 games in 2021 and 15 games in 2002. He had four interceptions last year and three picks in 2020.

Bradberry, 28, had started 91 games and has 15 interceptions in six NFL seasons. With starter Casey Hayward a free agent, a pursuit of Bradberry would make sense for Las Vegas if he hits the open market.

