Raiders free agency preview: Haason Reddick

With NFL teams open to discuss contracts with free agents in just one week, let’s continue to look at potential free agents who make sense for the Las Vegas Raiders.

That leads us to Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who could be one of the more interesting free agents available.

One free agent who should be getting more attention ... Haason Reddick.



Reddick has notched 12.5 and 11 sacks respectively in each of his past two seasons. He's 27 years old. Dude is a monster off the edge. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 22, 2022

Like several potential free agents fits, Reddick could make sense for the Raiders to pursue because he has ties to the new coaching staff.

He played for the Carolina Panthers last season. Jason Simmons is the new defensive passing game coordinator for the Raiders. He was Carolina’s passing game coordinator and secondary coach the past two years. Also, Las Vegas’ new defensive line coach is Frank Okam. He was the Panthers defensive line coach last year.

Reddick played right outside linebacker in the Panthers’ base defense last year. Still, Simmons and Okam are extremely familiar what Reddick could bring to the Raiders’ defense. Reddick had 12.5 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the first round in 2017, in 2020. Reddick, who turns 28 in September, signed a one year $6 million deal with the Panthers last season.

At first glance, adding a pass-rusher may not be Las Vegas’ biggest need because they have Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue. Both players were outstanding last year and both are entering the final year of their contract. So, adding another big-money player (Reddick will not come cheap with his sack success the past two seasons) as a pass-rusher may be difficult.

However, if the new staff thinks Reddick is a great fit, I can see them making a run at him.