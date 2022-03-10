Silver Minings: Hall of Fame enshrinement tickets on sale Friday

Seeing a Raider inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in person is a bucket list item for many fans in the Raider Nation.

On Friday, you can take the first step in making that a reality as tickets for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony go on sale. Tickets go on sale at 7 a.m. PT Friday and can be purchased here.

Of course, Raiders legendary wide receiver Cliff Branch is part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Branch, who was on all three Raiders’ Super Bowl-winning teams, died in August, 2019 at age 71. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday Aug. 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

An added incentive to make the trip to Canton, Ohio, that weekend is the fact the Raiders will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game there Thursday, Aug. 4. New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will be making his Las Vegas debut in the same stadium he paled his high school games with his father, Thom, as his coach.

It’s going to be a great weekend for this community.

