Raiders make Alec Ingold a free agent

In the first eye-opening move of the Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler era, the Las Vegas Raiders are opening the doors for the departure of popular fullback and team captain Alec Ingold.

NFL Media reported that the team is not giving Ingold his restricted free-agent tender, thus making him an unrestricted free agent, starting next week.

Ingold tore his ACL in Week 10, but is expected to be full go for training camp. Las Vegas isn’t closing the door on bringing him back. But he’ll be free to sign anywhere March 16. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2022

While this doesn’t mean Ingold is definitely leaving the team he joined as an undrafted free agent in 2019, there are signs that he is likely gone. Ingold clearly thinks that’s the direction he is headed as he has already posted a goodbye to Raider Nation.

A lot of teams don’t use a fullback, but Ingold is versatile and strong on special teams and he is a great leader. A fit with the Green Bay Packers could make a lot of sense. Ingold is from Green Bay and former Raiders’ special teams coach and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is now with the Packers. He and Ingold are close.

Ingold and #Packers screams out to me. He goes home and Bisaccia gets his special teams captain. #Raiders — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) March 10, 2022

McDaniels does use fullbacks, but he is clearly looking for another one. In the Patriots’ system, the fullback was more of a blocker than anything. He could be looking for an upgrade there. If Jakob Johnson is not tendered by the Patriots, He could be a candidate to replace Ingold. Also, the Raiders have Sutton Smith, who finished the season after Ingold tore his knee, could be an option as well.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' offenses with Patriots ranked in the top 5 in each of the last 6 seasons in plays run with 2 backs on the field. The 2,187 plays w/ 2 backs in that span are the most in the NFL — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 10, 2022

Ingold, a favorite of former Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden, was extremely popular among teammates and he was known as an inspirational leader. Clearly, this news is going to sting amongst his teammates.

That one hurt fr — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) March 10, 2022

This move is simply a reminder that all coaches have their own plans and wants. Things change when there are regime switches and this is a reminder of that reality.