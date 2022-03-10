Khalil Mack coming back to AFC West

Khalil Mack is coming home ... sort of.

The former Raiders’ star pass rusher is headed back to the AFC West as he is being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sources: The #Bears are closing in on a trade of star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, sending him to the Los Angeles Chargers for prime draft pick compensation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Four years ago, the notion of Mack playing for the hated Chargers would have been unheard of, but life in the NFL moves fast. After a financial clash with former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden, Mack — who won the NFL Defensive Player of the year award with the Raiders in 2016 — was traded for a package of picks (including picks that turned out to be first-round picks Josh Jacobs and Damon Arnette) in 2018.

Compensation update: Chargers are expected to send 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in return for Khalil Mack, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

Now, after dealing with some injuries, the 31 year old is headed to the Chargers. He and fellow pass rusher Joey Bosa will form a dynamic tandem. Mack starred under Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley in Chicago. Mack, who had a strong game in a win over the Raiders in 2021, now gets to chase close friend and 2014 draft classmate Derek Carr twice a season.

Live look at the AFC West … pic.twitter.com/C6mjeY1Yqk — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2022

It was a stunning defensive answer by the Chargers to counter the first big AFC West trade news of this week — as the Denver Broncos traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday.

Now, the division is heavy with great quarterback and pass-rush play. It’s crazy times in the AFC West and surely new Raiders leaders Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler know they must make some moves of their own to keep up.