Raiders cutting linebacker Cory Littleton

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting to make personnel decisions quickly with free agency looming.

As expected, linebacker Cory Littleton, is being released, according to ESPN. He is expected to be officially cut by the start of the new league year, which begins Wednesday.

Raiders are releasing LB Cory Littleton, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2022

Littleton will be a post-June 1 release. Thus, Las Vegas will not get salary-cap relief for him until June 2 when free agency is all but over. But still, his cap relief will help. There will also be some 2023 dead money involved.

#Raiders are releasing Cory Littleton as a post-June 1 cut, per source. That means they'll save $11.75 million in cap space on *JUNE 2* and eat about $4 million in dead money. They'll also take a dead money hit of around $9.9 million in 2023. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 10, 2022

The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $35 million deal in free agency in 2020. The Former Ram was signed to be a cornerstone of the Las Vegas defense. However, he was a bust the with the Raiders. He lost his starting job in 2021.

Earlier Thursday the Raiders restructured the contracts of left tackle Kolton Miller and reserve running back Kenyan Drake to create cap room and there may be more cuts and restructures in the coming days. Like Littleton, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and defensive end Carl Nassib could soon become post-June 1 casualties.