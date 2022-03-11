Raiders poll results: Fans want to improve offensive line

NFL teams can start discussing contracts with free gents on Monday, so NFL free agency is almost here.

Of course, this is Christmas for this community. We all want to now what the new regime of the Las Vegas Raiders will do to improve from last season’s 10-7 squad that went to the playoffs.

The terrific members of this community has spoken. In a recent poll, the majority our readers want the Raiders to prioritize getting a right tackle this offseason, whether it comes in free agency or in the April 28-30 draft.

In a poll with nearly 1,200 votes cast, 51 percent of the voters believe a tackle is the Raiders’ greatest need. The vote really wasn’t close.

Twenty-one percent of the voters think wide receiver is the team’s greatest need, while 20 percent this its defensive tackle. Cornerback (five percent) and linebacker (three percent) rounded out the vote.

It will be interesting to see what position the Raiders put the most resources into this offseason, but if they want to keep the fan base happy, they need to prioritize adding a tackle to the offensive line.