Silver Minings: Comparing Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby deals

Both young pass rushers are going to be very rich soon enough

By Bill Williamson
NFL Pro Bowl
Maxx Crosby
We previously looked at how a potential contract for San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa can affect and compare to a new deal for Las Vegas Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

It has been speculated this offseason that Bosa can become the NFL’s first non-quarterback to average more than $30 million a year. Now, Pro Football Focus has projections for new deals for both Bosa and Crosby, who are now eligible for new deals. Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, while Crosby was a steal in the fourth round that year.

PFF projects that Bosa will get a five-year, $150 million deal and Crosby will command a five-year, $136 million deal. Thus, Crosby would average just mode than $27 million a year in that projection.

Crosby may not wait to see what Bosa gets. The Athletic has reported that the Raiders and Crosby are engaging in contracts talks to make him one of the highest paid defenders in the NFL and things are going well. No matter what the actual money is, Crosby is going to get paid handsomely.

