SB Nation Reacts: Fans more surprised by Russell Wilson trade than Aaron Rodgers re-signing with Packers

On Wednesday, the AFC West got a new quarterback in nine-time Pro-Bowler Russell Wilson. The quarterback and Pete Carroll couldn’t get past their differences, and Wilson was sent to Denver Broncos for picks and players.

The other quarterback who was rumored for the Denver Broncos was Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers decided to re-sign the quarterback to an extension with the amounts still not reported.

Fans were not expecting the Wilson trade to happen. The quick turnaround caught everyone off guard, with 89 percent of fans being surprised by the Wilson trade over the Rodgers re-signing.

Wilson moving to the AFC West adds more entertainment to the division. With three heralded quarterbacks and one who made the playoffs with Zay Jones, the hype around the division has hit peak levels.

It will be decided on the football field, but expect the Las Vegas Raiders to be predicted to be in last place.