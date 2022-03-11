The week started out pretty calm for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL. Then all hell broke loose starting on Wednesday with the trade of Russell Wilson, and then a whirlwind of news with Alec Ingold likely not coming back, Khalil Mack heading to the Chargers and other free agency news.
Topics Discussed:
- Maxx Crosby's contract extension heating up
- Clelin Ferrell’s, Josh Jacobs’ and Johnathan Abram’s fifth-year option numbers
- Kenyan Drake and Kolton Miller restructure contracts to create cap space
- Raiders won’t tender Alec Ingold, making him a UDFA
- Franchise tag updates
- Wilson to Seattle, Mack to LA
- Derek Carr drawing interest in the trade market
- Raiders release coach and front office staffs
- Hall of Fame tickets on sale
- How do the AFC West trades impact offseason needs?
- Ranking AFC West QBS
