The week started out pretty calm for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL. Then all hell broke loose starting on Wednesday with the trade of Russell Wilson, and then a whirlwind of news with Alec Ingold likely not coming back, Khalil Mack heading to the Chargers and other free agency news.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Maxx Crosby's contract extension heating up

Clelin Ferrell’s, Josh Jacobs’ and Johnathan Abram’s fifth-year option numbers

Kenyan Drake and Kolton Miller restructure contracts to create cap space

Raiders won’t tender Alec Ingold, making him a UDFA

Franchise tag updates

Wilson to Seattle, Mack to LA

Derek Carr drawing interest in the trade market

Raiders release coach and front office staffs

Hall of Fame tickets on sale

How do the AFC West trades impact offseason needs?

Ranking AFC West QBS

