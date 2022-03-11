Raiders give Maxx Crosby contract extension

In a massive move for now and for the future, the Las Vegas Raiders have given star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby a contract extension. He is reportedly getting $95 million in new money and $53 million in guaranteed money.

Crosby, who is just 24 years old, is now one of the highest paid defensive players in the NFL and the third highest paid defensive end in NFL history.

Crosby had one year, $3.986 million remaining on his contract, so this would bring him up to about $102.9 million over five years. Under contract through the 2026 season. https://t.co/ZvML5jKOZp — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 11, 2022

He was eligible to be a free agent in March, 2023. Crosby became eligible for a new contract this offseason and the new Las Vegas regime has pounced.

New Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and new coach Josh McDaniels clearly understand what Crosby means to the franchise.

Crosby exploded in 2021 as he led the NFL in pressures. He made his first Pro Bowl and was named the defensive MVP of that game that was played at the Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium. This is the two year anniversary of Crosby gaining his sobriety.

Today Is A Special Day… 2 Years Sober pic.twitter.com/FbBoIjTH4g — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) March 11, 2022

Crosby is famous for his energy and high motor. He simply doesn’t take plays off and he is a solid run stopper in addition to be an elite pass-rusher. He also changed the way pressures are looked at compared to sacks. Crosby had eight sacks in 2021 and he has 25 sacks in his three-year career, but he is constantly putting pressure on the quarterback.

He is an elite defender and he’s getting paid for it. He was a draft steal as he was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, the No. 106th overall player. Former coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock had their problems, drafting Crosby was a major accomplishment.

Crosby said Friday he wants to remain with the Raiders for life and his goal is to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With Crosby secured, the Raiders now can focus on free agency, and potential new contracts for quarterback Derek Carr, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller. Carr and Renfrow can be free agents next year (one could be given the franchise tag) and Waller has two years remaining on his deal, but he’s vastly underpaid.

For now, though, it’s a time of celebration for the Raiders, knowing they locked down a cornerstone piece in Crosby.