Maxx Crosby’s recent contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders is special for several reasons.

For one, the Raiders lock down their young, premier pass rusher for the foreseeable future, something the previous regime failed to do. The date was also significant as Crosby signed his new deal on the second anniversary of his sobriety, serving as another milestone to show how far he’s come. Even the dollar amount was note-worthy, $98.98 million, as the extension matches his jersey number.

But beyond just the uniform, the 2019 fourth-round pick’s new salary matches his play on the field. Crosby led all edge rushers in pressures with 108 during the regular and postseason and put himself in the conversation as one of the best players at the position in the NFL. He’ll be getting paid like one with the new contract, but how does Crosby’s new deal stack up against the other top EDGE defenders in the league?

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

OverTheCap.com contract details: 4 years, $112 million ($28 million/year)

Watt signed a new deal last offseason that made him the highest-paid defender in the league. He lived up to that billing with 22.5 sacks and 62 pressures during the regular season. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year will make about $13 million more than Crosby over the life of their contracts, and about $3.25 million more on a per-year basis.

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

OTC contract details: 5 years, $135 million ($27 million/year)

Bosa also signed a new contract recently and go quite the payday. Last season was the first where his extension kicked in and he managed to rack up 10.5 sacks to go along with 68 pressures in 2021. He’ll make about $36 million more than Crosby by the time both contracts expire but just about $2.25 million more per year.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

OTC contract details: 5 years, $125 million ($25 million/year)

Another up-and-coming pass rusher who got paid handsomely by the team that drafted him. Garrett challenged Watt for DPOY honors this year with 16 sacks and 78 pressures while being the only edge rusher with a higher PFF passing grade than Crosby this season — 92.7 to 91.9. The Brown will make about $26 million more than the Raider over the entirety of their contracts but only about a quarter of a million dollars more per year.

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

OTC contract details: 6 years, $141 million ($23.5 million/year)

Mack is the only player on this list to not sign a new contract with the team that drafted him. I wonder how that happened?

Anyway, the three-time All-Pro only played in seven games last year for the Chicago Bears but had six sacks and 22 pressures. He’ll make quite a bit more cash than Crosby overall — about $42 million — but the latter will have more money to spend year to year by about $1.25 million.

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

OTC contract details: 5 years, $105 million ($21 million/year)

Lawrence signed a new contract back in 2019, however, he battled injuries last year and his production took a dip. The Boise State product only had three sacks and 27 pressures during the regular season. He’ll make about $6 million more than Crosby for the entirety of their contracts but about $3.75 million less per year.

