Las Vegas Raiders 2022 NFL free agency tracker

NFL teams can begin to talk to free agents starting Monday. This is your place for all the latest Raiders and NFL news, notes and rumors. This will also act as our Raiders’ news tracker for the rest of March.

March 14

7:40 a.m.: This will be a huge story to follow today.

The Chargers and Raiders figure to be key players in landing top free-agent CB J.C. Jackson, per league sources. He's about to get paid. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 14, 2022

7:31 a.m.: Brian Hoyer will not be reuniting with Josh McDaniels.

Patriots gave QB Brian Hoyer a 2-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed and incentives, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

6:42 a.m.: The Davante Adams situation is still fluid. Stay tuned.