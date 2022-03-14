 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 NFL free agency tracker

All the latest Raiders’ free agent signings, news and rumors

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Davante Adams
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL teams can begin to talk to free agents starting Monday. This is your place for all the latest Raiders and NFL news, notes and rumors. This will also act as our Raiders’ news tracker for the rest of March.

Check out how NFL odds change as free agency develops at our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

March 14

7:40 a.m.: This will be a huge story to follow today.

7:31 a.m.: Brian Hoyer will not be reuniting with Josh McDaniels.

6:42 a.m.: The Davante Adams situation is still fluid. Stay tuned.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...