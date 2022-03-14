Raiders free agency 2022: Las Vegas connected to cornerbacks and wide receivers

We’re a few hours into the free agency tampering period and players are flying off the board throughout the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t reportedly finished any deals yet, but they have been connected to several players, so a deal can happen at any time.

What is clear in these early stages of free agency is Las Vegas’ new brass is intent on adding veteran help at both cornerback and wide receiver. They have been connected to multiple players at both spots.

The Raiders are aiming big at cornerback. They are reportedly in on New England cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is among the most sought after players on the market regardless of position. The Chargers are also reportedly interested in Jackson, who obviously has ties to the new Las Vegas brass.

The Raiders have also been connected on Monday to cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Darious Williams. They would both become the Raiders’ top cornerback. Gilmore obviously has ties to New England as well.

At receiver, Las Vegas has been connected to Chicago’s Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry (who was just cut by Cleveland) and Green Bay speed threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The receiver market will be robust.

Jacksonville just agreed to a deal with Arizona’s Christian Kirk that averages $21 million a year. Not only will that affect the Raiders’ pursuit in free agency, but it may affect a potential new deal for slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is eligible for a new deal.