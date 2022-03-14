 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders free agency 2022: J.C. Jackson goes to Chargers

Raiders lose out star cornerback to division rival

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders took a blow Monday when they saw a top free-agent target go elsewhere, but stay in the AFC West.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (who was with the New England Patriots with the new Raiders’ brass) has reportedly agreed to a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Media.

The Raiders were reportedly involved in the Jackson pursuit. The Raiders, though, can still strike it big with a quality cornerback signed. They are reportedly involved with both Stephon Gilmore (who also spent time in New England) and Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams. Either player would become the Raiders’ top cornerback if signed.

We can, though, take Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis off the Raiders’ wish list. He’s staying in Tom Bradyland.

Losing out on Jackson stings doubly for Las Vegas because he is headed to the AFC West. While the Denver Broncos have added star quarterback Russell Wilson, the Chargers have now added Jackson and former Raiders’ star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who they traded for last week.

Thus far, the AFC West has stolen the offseason. The Raiders have work to do, but it’s very early. You can check out AFC West odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...