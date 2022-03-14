Raiders free agency 2022: J.C. Jackson goes to Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders took a blow Monday when they saw a top free-agent target go elsewhere, but stay in the AFC West.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (who was with the New England Patriots with the new Raiders’ brass) has reportedly agreed to a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Media.

The #Chargers go all in on defense, giving JC Jackson a 5 year, $82.5M deal. https://t.co/SpZqz6P92C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Raiders were reportedly involved in the Jackson pursuit. The Raiders, though, can still strike it big with a quality cornerback signed. They are reportedly involved with both Stephon Gilmore (who also spent time in New England) and Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams. Either player would become the Raiders’ top cornerback if signed.

We can, though, take Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis off the Raiders’ wish list. He’s staying in Tom Bradyland.

The #Bucs are bringing back one of their own: CB Carlton Davis is expected to re-sign with Tampa, source said, as they retain a part of their core. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Losing out on Jackson stings doubly for Las Vegas because he is headed to the AFC West. While the Denver Broncos have added star quarterback Russell Wilson, the Chargers have now added Jackson and former Raiders’ star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who they traded for last week.

Thus far, the AFC West has stolen the offseason. The Raiders have work to do, but it’s very early. You can check out AFC West odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook here.