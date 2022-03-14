Zay Jones leaving Raiders for big contract with Jaguars

The first Las Vegas Raiders’ free agent has found a new home.

NFL Media is reporting that wide receiver Zay Jones, who ended the 2021 season as a starter, has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones is getting a three-year $24 million contract that can become a three-year, $30 million deal.

Source: #Raiders WR Zay Jones is headed to the #Jaguars. MORE. He gets 3 years and up to $30M. $24M base. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Jones’ pay day is stunning. He has been a bottom-rung starter and likely more suited as a rotational player. He had 47 catches or 546 yards (11.6 per catch average) and one touchdown in 2021. Of course, his one score was a biggie as he won the Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. In total, Jones, a favorite of his teammates, had 81 catches in 43 games with the Raiders after being traded from Buffalo during the 2019 season.

Earlier Monday, Jacksonville gave Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk a four-year deal that can average 21 million a year. These two deals are going to have an affect on the receiver market moving forward. In addition to trying to get a receiver in free agency, the Raiders also need to try to sign slot star Hunter Renfrow. He is eligible for a contract now. So, the price of doing receiver business may be rising,

Jaguars signed Zay Jones to three-year deal w/ maximum value of $30 million, base value of $24 million, according to a league source, after previously signing Christian Kirk to $72 million deal, per league sources. Jaguars were also interested in Marquez Valdes-Scantling — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Among the receivers the Raiders have been connected to Monday are Chicago’s Allen Robinson, Green Bay’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling and former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry.