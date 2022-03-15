Silver Minings: Raiders near top of league with free agents

There has been an interesting trend for almost the last decade involving the Raiders and free agency.

They have been one of the NFL leaders when it comes to have unrestricted free agents. According to the tweet below, the Raiders have been second in the NFL behind the Chicago Bears with 108 unrestricted free agents since 2013.

Most unrestricted free agents signed since 2013, per OTC's database:

1. Bears (113)

2. Raiders (108)

3. Jets (107)

4. Bills (103)

5. Patriots (102)

T-6. Texans/Jaguars (101)

T-8. Giants/Falcons (92)

10. Lions (91)

11. Dan Snyder's Team (89)

12. Dolphins (84) — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 12, 2022

This year is no different when it comes to the Raiders and free agency. With the legal tampering period beginning its second day and free agency officially opening on Wednesday afternoon, the Raiders have 21 unrestricted free agents.

They will keep some and, others, of course, will leave.

Why is this such a trend? It’s mostly just philosophy. The Raiders have given a lot of short-term deals in free agency. That was certainly the case last year when they gave several veterans one-year deals in free agency. Thus, that’s why they have so many players who are now free.

In other Raiders’ links: