Raiders free agency 2022: Patience is a sign of faith in young players

The Las Vegas Raiders fans were expecting a total blitz on the start of legal tampering. Well, they ended up disappointed with the Raiders' quiet during Monday action and fans wanting them to keep up.

One of the items free agency was going to tell Raider Nation is what they thought of the returning roster. The Raiders are the youngest team in the AFC West, with most of their key players entering their fourth year or more youthful.

Next season's potential starters on defense feature three second-year players with Divine Diablo, Nate Hobbs, Trevon Moehrig. Maxx Crosby, Trayvon Mullen, and Johnathan Abram are all entering their final years, with Crosby already re-signing. Patrick Graham seemed pleased with the talent during his press conference and thought there were players to work with within 2022.

The same can be said about an inconsistent offensive line. Kolton Miller is entering the fifth year, with three other linemen having no more than one year of starting experience. There was an expectation of filling out this position, but besides a report of Jon Feliciano, it has been slow-moving. The previous coaching staff might have the new one believing they can coach up the young potential in the offensive trenches.

Wide receiver is the big announcement we should expect Tuesday, with the Raiders pushing for Allen Robinson and Marquez Valdes Scantling. The team deploys younger players such as Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow even at this position.

Strong market shaping up for Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with no deal imminent, interest from Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, 49ers.

Jaguars interested before Christian Kirk deal — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022

Raider Nation might not be excited keeping up with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, but both teams missed the playoffs. They're pushing to add veterans for a big push while the Raiders plan is to develop young players, at least for now. Let's see how it ends up.