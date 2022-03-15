Raiders free agency 2022: Cornerback Brandon Facyson goes to Colts

This was bound to happen.

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in several defenders on one-year deals who had previously played under first-year Las Vegas defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. With the Raiders’ coaching staff shake up resulting in the popular and successful Bradley now leading the Indianapolis Colts’ defense, we expected several of those one-year Raiders to follow him to the middle of the country.

Tuesday, that started to happen as cornerback Brandon Facyson agreed to terms with Indianapolis, according to NFL Media.

#Colts have agreed to a one-year deal with former #Raiders CB Brandon Facyson, source says. Nine starts, 55 tackles and his first career INT last year for Vegas. Now headed to Indy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Facyson has played his entire career with Bradley as his defensive coordinator. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2018-2020. He played 12 games for the Raiders last season and did well, with nine starts. He was often around the ball and made his presence known.

The Raiders entered free agency looking for help at cornerback and this, of course, won’t change that. The Raiders have been connected to Stephon Gilmore and Darious Williams in free agency. The first player the Raiders agreed to terms with this week was Cincinnati backup cornerback Darius Phillips.

Facyson may not be the only Las Vegas player to follow Bradley to Indianapolis. He helped bring free agents, cornerback Casey Hayward, defensive tackle Darius Philon and linebacker K.J. Wright to the Raiders.

Facyson is the second Las Vegas free agent to reportedly agree elsewhere. Wide receiver Zay Jones is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.