 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL draft 2022: Raiders exact order announced

Las Vegas has seven picks in 2022

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft
NFL draft
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NFL free agency hasn’t even officially began yet, and we need to turn our attention (for the moment) to the April 28-30 draft, which will be held in Las Vegas.

Wednesday morning, the NFL has officially announced the entire NFL draft order. The Las Vegas Raiders have seven picks. Here they are:

  • Round 1, No. 22 overall
  • Round 2, No. 53 overall
  • Round 3, No. 86 overall
  • Round 4, No. 126 overall
  • Round 5, No. 164 overall
  • Round 5, No. 165 overall
  • Round 7, No. 227 overall

The Raiders received No. 164 from the New England Patriots as part of the Trent Brown trade last year. The Raiders sent their seventh-round pick (No. 243) in the Brown deal. The Kansas City Chiefs now own it. Las Vegas sent its sixth-round pick (No. 199) to the Carolina Panthers for linebacker Denzel Perryman. The Raiders got No. 227 in the same deal. It was a great trade for Las Vegas as Perryman made the Pro Bowl and was a tackle machine in 2021.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...