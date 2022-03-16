NFL draft 2022: Raiders exact order announced

NFL free agency hasn’t even officially began yet, and we need to turn our attention (for the moment) to the April 28-30 draft, which will be held in Las Vegas.

Wednesday morning, the NFL has officially announced the entire NFL draft order. The Las Vegas Raiders have seven picks. Here they are:

Round 1, No. 22 overall

Round 2, No. 53 overall

Round 3, No. 86 overall

Round 4, No. 126 overall

Round 5, No. 164 overall

Round 5, No. 165 overall

Round 7, No. 227 overall

The Raiders received No. 164 from the New England Patriots as part of the Trent Brown trade last year. The Raiders sent their seventh-round pick (No. 243) in the Brown deal. The Kansas City Chiefs now own it. Las Vegas sent its sixth-round pick (No. 199) to the Carolina Panthers for linebacker Denzel Perryman. The Raiders got No. 227 in the same deal. It was a great trade for Las Vegas as Perryman made the Pro Bowl and was a tackle machine in 2021.