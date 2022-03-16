NFL draft 2022: Raiders exact order announced

NFL free agency hasn’t even officially began yet, and we need to turn our attention (for the moment) to the April 28-30 draft, which will be held in Las Vegas.
Wednesday morning, the NFL has officially announced the entire NFL draft order. The Las Vegas Raiders have seven picks. Here they are:
- Round 1, No. 22 overall
- Round 2, No. 53 overall
- Round 3, No. 86 overall
- Round 4, No. 126 overall
- Round 5, No. 164 overall
- Round 5, No. 165 overall
- Round 7, No. 227 overall
The Raiders received No. 164 from the New England Patriots as part of the Trent Brown trade last year. The Raiders sent their seventh-round pick (No. 243) in the Brown deal. The Kansas City Chiefs now own it. Las Vegas sent its sixth-round pick (No. 199) to the Carolina Panthers for linebacker Denzel Perryman. The Raiders got No. 227 in the same deal. It was a great trade for Las Vegas as Perryman made the Pro Bowl and was a tackle machine in 2021.
