Raiders bombshell: Chandler Jones signed, Rock Ya-Sin traded for Yannick Ngakoue

This is what you have been waiting or,

The Las Vegas Raiders have been patient searching for a new addition to the depth chart. Fans looking for action during the opening of free agency get their wish.

The Raiders make a massive signing with elite pass rusher Chandler Jones. The former All-Pro edge defender is coming back to his roots.

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones is finalizing a deal with the #Raiders, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Before Raider Nation could breathe, the Raiders made another massive move. They traded for outside corner Rock Ya-Sin and sent Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts.

Sources: #Raiders pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is expected to be traded to the #Colts in a deal that includes CB Rock Ya-Sin. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Jones has a shot at the hall of fame with his 107.5 career sacks. He missed 11 games in 2020 and dealt with Covid-19 in 2021. Still, he found a way to finish the season with 10.5 sacks.

Rock Ya-Sin is ascending player from the Indianapolis Colts who specializes in press-man. He comes from a zone-heavy scheme with a 56% completion rate in coverage.

Raiders decided to join the party and kicked down the door in the process.