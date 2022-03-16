 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders bombshell: Chandler Jones signed, Rock Ya-Sin traded for Yannick Ngakoue

Raiders make first splash of new league year

NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This is what you have been waiting or,

The Las Vegas Raiders have been patient searching for a new addition to the depth chart. Fans looking for action during the opening of free agency get their wish.

The Raiders make a massive signing with elite pass rusher Chandler Jones. The former All-Pro edge defender is coming back to his roots.

Before Raider Nation could breathe, the Raiders made another massive move. They traded for outside corner Rock Ya-Sin and sent Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones has a shot at the hall of fame with his 107.5 career sacks. He missed 11 games in 2020 and dealt with Covid-19 in 2021. Still, he found a way to finish the season with 10.5 sacks.

Rock Ya-Sin is ascending player from the Indianapolis Colts who specializes in press-man. He comes from a zone-heavy scheme with a 56% completion rate in coverage.

Raiders decided to join the party and kicked down the door in the process.

