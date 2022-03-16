Raiders free agency 2022: Running back Brandon Bolden signed

A theme has developed Wednesday — Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are going after players they had with the New England Patriots.

As expected.

Shortly after the Chandler Jones blockbuster signing, the Las Vegas Raiders’ new brass went after another former New England Patriots player in the form of backup running back Brandon Bolden, according to NFL Media.

The #Raiders are expected to sign former #Patriots RB Brandon Bolden, I’m told. New coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler bring in a familiar face. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

While the Jones move was a shocker, the Bolden addition is anything but surprising. There had been rumors of a Las Vegas pairing. Earlier in free agency, New England running back James White said he considered signing with McDaniels in Las Vegas before deciding to go back to New England.

Bolden will be the third-down back play behind starter Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. McDaniels loves using running backs and he should be happy with this group.

Bolden, 32, is solid as a receiver. The 10-year vet (who has spent his entire career with McDaniels and the Patriots) had a career-high 41 catches in 2021. He averaged 5.1 yards on 44 carries last year. He is a role player, but fits what McDaniels wants. This is yet another sign Jalen Richard is probably leaving in free agency,