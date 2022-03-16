 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders free agency 2022: Fullback Jakob Johnson, receiver Mack Hollins signed

Yet another Ex-Patriot coming to Las Vegas, plus former Dolphin

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp
Jakob Johnson
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

As we were saying.

The run on former New England Patriots players is on for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, it’s fullback Jakob Johnson who is heading west to join head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler with the Raiders, according to ESPN.

Keeping a torrid pace, the Raiders also are signing former Miami receiver and special teamer Mack Hollins.

Johnson joined fellow former New England players, pass-rusher Chandler Jones and third-down running back Brandon Bolden to join McDaniels and Ziegler in Las Vegas. Like Bolden, Johnson’s arrival in Las Vegas is not surprising. In fact, it was expected.

When he and former Raiders’ fullback Alec Ingold were both non-tendered as restricted free agents and were made unrestricted last week, this move seemed likely. Wednesday afternoon, Ingold, who was the Raiders’ special teams captain and who was immensely popular in the locker room, signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Yet, McDaniels loves his fullbacks to block and Johnson is a stout blocker. So, it is a system fit. Johnson played in all 17 games last season for the Patriots and had four receptions and no catches.

Meanwhile, Hollins will likely be a rotational receiver as well as a special team contributor. He is a big receiver at 6-4, 221 pounds. He has never had more than 16 catches in four NFL seasons.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...