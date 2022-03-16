Raiders free agency 2022: CB Anthony Averett signed

After a slow first two days of the free-agent period, the Las Vegas Raiders have jumped head first into the offseason Wednesday with an emphasis on defense.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham got another piece (and his second cornerback of the day) when they reportedly agreed to terms with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett.

Former #Ravens CB Anthony Averett is signing with the #Raiders, per his agents @AthletesFirst. Big day on defense for Vegas. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2022

Earlier Wednesday, the Raiders traded for Rock Ya-Sin in a deal for pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue with the Indianapolis Colts.

Averett, a fourth-round pick out of Alabama in 2018, became a starter due to several injuries at the position in Baltimore in 2021. He started 14 games and had his ups and down. Averett had three interceptions for the Ravens in 2021. For his career, he has 21 starts and those three picks.

#Raiders *should* be pretty much set at CB:



Outside starters: Trayvon Mullen & Rock Ya-Sin

Outside backups: Anthony Averett & Darius Phillips



Nickel starter: Nate Hobbs

Nickel backups: Amik Robertson & Cre'Von LeBlanc



Starters seem clear, but there's depth & competition. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 17, 2022

Averett will likely compete with Ya-Sin, Trayvon Mullen and Nate Hobbs to play the top four spots. The Raiders could also draft a cornerback early. They also have Amik Robertson, new signings Darius Phillips and Cre’Von LeBlanc under contract. This is still possible:

The Giants don't need to cut James Bradberry at 3:59 to get under the cap. But he's not going to stay on the team. There's been no talk of an extension. How long Schoen is willing to hold onto Bradberry to spur a satisfactory trade offer will be fun to monitor... — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 16, 2022

It is not known if this signing takes the Raiders out of the Stephon Gilmore talks. They were discussing a deal with him, but he will be spendy. Other than pass-rusher Chandler Jones, the Raiders have mostly added mid-to-low range free agents thus far.