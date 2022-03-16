 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders free agency 2022: CB Anthony Averett signed

Second cornerback of day comes to Las Vegas

By Bill Williamson Updated
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders
Anthony Averett
After a slow first two days of the free-agent period, the Las Vegas Raiders have jumped head first into the offseason Wednesday with an emphasis on defense.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham got another piece (and his second cornerback of the day) when they reportedly agreed to terms with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett.

Earlier Wednesday, the Raiders traded for Rock Ya-Sin in a deal for pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue with the Indianapolis Colts.

Averett, a fourth-round pick out of Alabama in 2018, became a starter due to several injuries at the position in Baltimore in 2021. He started 14 games and had his ups and down. Averett had three interceptions for the Ravens in 2021. For his career, he has 21 starts and those three picks.

Averett will likely compete with Ya-Sin, Trayvon Mullen and Nate Hobbs to play the top four spots. The Raiders could also draft a cornerback early. They also have Amik Robertson, new signings Darius Phillips and Cre’Von LeBlanc under contract. This is still possible:

It is not known if this signing takes the Raiders out of the Stephon Gilmore talks. They were discussing a deal with him, but he will be spendy. Other than pass-rusher Chandler Jones, the Raiders have mostly added mid-to-low range free agents thus far.

