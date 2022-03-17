Raiders free agency 2022: Remaining needs

Wednesday was a wild day for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After making one, small addition in the first two days of the free-agency period, the Raiders’ new regime went into overdrive, adding seven new players including a huge free-agent signing (pass-rusher Chandler Jones) and a trade (pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin).

In addition to Chandler (Arizona Cardinals) and Ya-Sin (Indianapolis Colts), the Raiders have added cornerbacks Darius Phillips (Cincinnati Bengals) and Anthony Averett (Baltimore Ravens), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Chicago Bears), running back Brandon Bolden (New England Patriots), fullback Jakob Johnson (Patriots) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (Miami Dolphins) thus far.

As the dust settles from Wild Wednesday and we turn our attention to Day 4 of free agency, the Raiders still have some needs to address and there is still a nice net of players available.

When it comes to adding frontline players, the Raiders’ adjusted wish list probably starts at wide receiver and the offensive line. Hollins has never caught more than 16 passes a season in his NFL career, so Las Vegas still needs a quality veteran. They also need, at least, one more starting offensive lineman. Need remains at defensive tackle and linebacker. Depending on what the new brass thinks of the current roster, safety, and backup quarterback also may be addressed.

There are players who could fit, depending on what the Raiders want to play. Here is a good look at the available free-agent pool:

More FAs still out there:



WR Jarvis Landry

QB Marcus Mariota

CB Bryce Callahan

T Eric Fisher

CB Donte Jackson

RB Leonard Fournette

T Trent Brown

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

QB Jameis Winston

CB Steven Nelson

LB Leighton Vander Esch

TE Gerald Everett

DE Derek Barnett — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 17, 2022

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore remains available and the Raiders have been considered the frontrunner to land him, but since they have added Ya-Sin, Averett and Phillips, they’re suddenly pretty well stocked at cornerback.

Whoever the Raiders pursue, it can come down to price tag. Other than Jones, most of the Raiders’ additions have been moderate-to-low priced players.

With the wide receiver market stalled, perhaps the Raiders can get a good deal on Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. or Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Whatever the direction is, the Raiders still have work to do after Wednesday’s big spree and they will continue to make moves.