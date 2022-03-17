Raiders Podcast: TDL Chandler Jones reaction

The Las Vegas Raiders made their first splash of the free agency period signing Chandler Jones to a 3-year $51 million contract. The premier pass rusher is coming to Las Vegas to create one of the best duos in league with Maxx Crosby.

Ultimately the addition of Chandler Jones put Yannick Ngakoue on the trade block. The Raiders sent him to Indianapolis to rejoin Gus Bradley with the Indianapolis Colts. The silver and black brought a new face to the cornerback room with Rock Ya-Sin.

BD Williams and I talk about the massive day in free agency. The team's outlook as they for their first back-to-back playoff season in 19 years.

Also, we talk about scheme fits of players that are available for free agency and concerning needs from fans.

Are the coaches feeling themselves with their ability to coach up the players? Check out below and subscribe to the channel as well. The Raiders have entered the race.