Raiders free agency 2022: The wide receiver market

The Las Vegas Raiders have added nine players so far in free agency, but they still have needs.

Perhaps their most pressing need is for a top wide receiver. They reportedly tried to get into that market, but Chicago’s Allen Robinson — the best receiver available — agreed to a three-year deal with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. He is averaging $15.5 million over three years.

The Raiders were involved in Allen Robinson's free agency, and many around the league believed the Eagles were, too. The Rams sealed it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2022

The receiver market had stalled after the Jacksonville Jaguars overpaid for Christian Kirk and former Raiders’ receiver Zay Jones early in free agency. The word was the market was waiting on Robinson. His reported deal is not that outrageous, so maybe the market is resetting and it will start to move quickly.

They are still some receivers available, starting with Odell Beckham Jr, who will start the season late after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl. Also, there’s Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cole Beasley, Will Fuller, A.J. Green, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Sammy Watkins among the available receivers.

These are players with all different skill sets and different price tags. I’d expect the Raiders, who added Mack Hollins, to the receiver mix Wednesday, to look at this group closely and in the early rounds of the draft.