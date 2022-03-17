 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders free agency 2022: The wide receiver market

Rest of market may start to move

By Bill Williamson Updated
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Odell Beckham Jr.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have added nine players so far in free agency, but they still have needs.

Perhaps their most pressing need is for a top wide receiver. They reportedly tried to get into that market, but Chicago’s Allen Robinson — the best receiver available — agreed to a three-year deal with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. He is averaging $15.5 million over three years.

The receiver market had stalled after the Jacksonville Jaguars overpaid for Christian Kirk and former Raiders’ receiver Zay Jones early in free agency. The word was the market was waiting on Robinson. His reported deal is not that outrageous, so maybe the market is resetting and it will start to move quickly.

They are still some receivers available, starting with Odell Beckham Jr, who will start the season late after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl. Also, there’s Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cole Beasley, Will Fuller, A.J. Green, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Sammy Watkins among the available receivers.

These are players with all different skill sets and different price tags. I’d expect the Raiders, who added Mack Hollins, to the receiver mix Wednesday, to look at this group closely and in the early rounds of the draft.

