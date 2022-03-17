Raiders trade for Davante Adams

In one of the biggest moves in the NFL this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade.

The full blockbuster trade:#Packers get

2022 first-round pick

2022 second-round pick#Raiders get

Adams is getting a contract worth $141.25 million over the next five years from the Raiders, according to NFL Media.

Of course, Adams is now reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr. Both entered the NFL in 2014 after starring at Fresno State. They remain close friends and Adams just recently bought a house in Las Vegas.

Carr has been talking about getting Adams to the Raiders for more than a year when news of his contract issues with the Packers first surfaced. It seemed like a pipe dream because it appeared the Packers would never let Adams go.

The talks seemed dead when the Packers gave Adams the franchise tag this year, but rumors persisted that he was unhappy and he wanted to go to Las Vegas. Now he is.

This is a great deal for the Raiders. They really didn’t give much up and they now have the best wide receiver in football. An offense of Carr, Adams, star tight end Daren Waller, and star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is extremely dangerous. And in the fact that Chandler Jones has joined Maxx Crosby and this has the makings of a great team in the NFL’s best division.