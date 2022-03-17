‘Is it really happening?’ Reactions to Raiders trading for Davante Adams

Just when everyone was relaxing and enjoying their evening watching March Madness or celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the Las Vegas Raiders turned the entire sports world on its head and caught everyone’s attention with a blockbuster trade. For the 22nd and 53rd overall picks in this year’s NFL Draft, the Raiders acquired former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

As you can imagine, Twitter was on fire after the trade and below are a handful of the highlights.

Maxx Crosby was one of the first Raiders to welcome his newest teammate, offering his and Chandler Jones’ services for some reinforcements.

@chanjones55 & Myself Will Be Your Security Guards 25/8… Whatever You Need Brother, We Got You Covered Welcome To The Dark Side 17 ‍☠️ @tae15adams — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) March 17, 2022

Adams’ new contract will be a record-breaking for a wide receiver — five years, $141.25 million — as NFL on Amazon Prime accurately depicted.

Davante Adams looking at everyone else's contracts pic.twitter.com/htnm0pPQ8i — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) March 17, 2022

Bowl cut and all, Mark Davis is taking over the NFL, according to Julian Edelman.

This man is running the NFL pic.twitter.com/9gE7hxs8I9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 18, 2022

With college teammates reuniting, there are going to be a lot of people in Fresno that are super excited for the Raiders’ season. Carr and Adams put up stupid numbers together as Bulldogs

is it really happening? — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) March 17, 2022

In 2012 & 2013:



Derek Carr: 68.2% completion, 9,187 yards & 87 TDs



Davante Adams: 233 catches, 3,031 yards & 38 TDs#Raiders — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 18, 2022

As expected, looks like the new [renew?] teammates have already been talking to each other.

Hall of Fame wideout and Raiders legend Tim Brown is even excited about the signing.

@Raiders Adding Davante is a game changer!! It's gonna be a great Fall!! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) March 18, 2022

Adams could have returned to Green Bay but picked Las Vegas and Carr.

Per a source, the Packers we’re willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are with this new deal but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.



Aaron Rodgers was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 17, 2022

There is one downside though, A.J. Cole’s role might be diminished. Granted, he doesn't see disappointed...

oh so i’m not punting at all next year huh? lets gooooooo https://t.co/1G4cyuc9Yo — AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) March 17, 2022

And of course, Derek Carr himself is pretty happy about it.

Here are a few more reactions from around the league to the bombshell news:

That’s how you Get that secured & reset that market. And doing that while playing with a team you want… now that’s dope & well deserved❕@tae15adams — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 18, 2022