 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Is it really happening?’ Reactions to Raiders trading for Davante Adams

There are a lot of quality tweets after the big news out of Las Vegas

By Matt Holder
/ new
Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers
Davante Adams, Derek Carr
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Just when everyone was relaxing and enjoying their evening watching March Madness or celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the Las Vegas Raiders turned the entire sports world on its head and caught everyone’s attention with a blockbuster trade. For the 22nd and 53rd overall picks in this year’s NFL Draft, the Raiders acquired former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

As you can imagine, Twitter was on fire after the trade and below are a handful of the highlights.

Maxx Crosby was one of the first Raiders to welcome his newest teammate, offering his and Chandler Jones’ services for some reinforcements.

Adams’ new contract will be a record-breaking for a wide receiver — five years, $141.25 million — as NFL on Amazon Prime accurately depicted.

Bowl cut and all, Mark Davis is taking over the NFL, according to Julian Edelman.

With college teammates reuniting, there are going to be a lot of people in Fresno that are super excited for the Raiders’ season. Carr and Adams put up stupid numbers together as Bulldogs

As expected, looks like the new [renew?] teammates have already been talking to each other.

Hall of Fame wideout and Raiders legend Tim Brown is even excited about the signing.

Adams could have returned to Green Bay but picked Las Vegas and Carr.

There is one downside though, A.J. Cole’s role might be diminished. Granted, he doesn't see disappointed...

And of course, Derek Carr himself is pretty happy about it.

Here are a few more reactions from around the league to the bombshell news:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...