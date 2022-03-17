Raiders Podcast: TDL Davante Adams instant reaction

Raider Nation is learning that patience is a virtue of life. After two slow days during legal tampering, the silver and black fans were restless for the team to fill needs across the board.

It started Wednesday when Chandler Jones joined the Las Vegas Raiders to create one of the best pass rush duos. However, Ziegler was not done yet, and the Raiders dropped a bomb on the football landscape.

The Raiders traded their first two picks in the draft for Davante Adams. Derek Carr reunites with his college teammate, where they set records at Fresno State.

Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL and chose to come to the Raiders. The Green Bay Packers tried to match their offer to no avail. The Raiders now have one of the best receiving corps in the league.

BD and I quickly look into Davante Adams's game and what he adds to the offense. The Raiders ran this offense before in 2015-2016 with Bill Musgrave. I use tape from 2016 to display how the Raiders can use Adams in this offense.

Check it out below and subscribe to the channel.