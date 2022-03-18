It feels like ages ago that people were complaining about the Las Vegas Raiders' inactivity during free agency. What a difference a few days and a blockbuster trade for Davante Adams makes.

But even outside of that transaction, the Raiders have been busy this week, signing ChandlerJones and swapping Yannick Ngakoue for Rock Ya-Sin.

I covered all the news you need to know from this crazy week and answered all of your mailbag questions.

