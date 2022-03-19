Davante Adams is a nightmare for corners in the red zone

The Las Vegas Raiders' problems in the red zone have been a thorn in their back since 2018. The team was constantly moving the football at ease to only come up with field goals. It all came to fruition during their playoff loss.

Enter Davante Adams, who the Raiders made a massive move to trade for the All-Pro receiver. They sent their first and second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers and paid Adams the amount of money he desired.

The former Fresno State Bulldog has all the numbers you want to see from the premier wide receiver. However, the red zone is where Adams has become a touchdown machine over the past seasons.

Since 2018 Adams has had 37 touchdowns in the red area. The next closet player on the list is 29. During that timespan, the Raiders leader in red-zone touchdowns is Renfrow, with 13 touchdowns. Nine touchdowns came this past season, where Renfrow finished fourth right behind Adams.

Adams had 10 in 2021, which creates a dynamic red-zone tandem with Renfrow. Both are elite route runners who make corners look silly with crossover route-running ability.

Below is an excellent example of what Adams can do in the red zone. Isolated in a 3x1 set, or throw him a quick screen. He is a specialist in every fashion, and Derek Carr has the built-in trust for him to win at the catch point.

Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams in the red zone slowly morphed from misdirection to get Adams in space to run plays with an Adams option to just beat a dude — he always beat the dude. pic.twitter.com/N8wWKKQTEY — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) January 12, 2021

The Raiders did well in the red zone before Gruden with multiple players who can separate and beat press coverage. Flash forward six years later, and Carr has two players who can duplicate what Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree did for the offense. It should be an exciting time for Raider Nation.