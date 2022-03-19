 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Davante Adams contract breakdown

Davante Adams comes to the Raiders as a discount

By Marcus-Johnson
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders shook the football world with the vast trade for All-Pro Davante Adams. Adams joins the silver and black teaming up with his best friend, Derek Carr.

Football, Twitter, and the intelligent analytical media were not fans of the trade. Bill Barnwell of ESPN decided to write seven reasons it wasn't worth it. Throwing EPA and PFF grades out the window decided to use fantasy points to point to a decline. The five years $141 million wasn't worthy of the best wide receiver in football.

The reaction was premature before the release of the contract's final structure. Adams joined the Raiders for three years and $67 million with $22 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

The former Fresno State Bulldog for a first and second-round pick with those numbers is a bargain. The Raiders are getting a wide receiver in his prime with an innate connection with his quarterback. The team is full steam ahead with a wide-open AFC conference whose Super Bowl representative had a ten-win season.

In other Raiders Links

Darren Waller joins the crew at the pivot podcast: Waller speaks on his struggles and thoughts about Josh Mcdaniels.

Free Agent Facts: Get to know the latest additions to the Raiders.

NFL Network gives their thoughts on the trade: James Jones gets emotional while David Carr celebrates.

