Raiders poll: Best receiver trade option?

Cooper, Metcalf, Ridley or Thomas?

By Bill Williamson
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
Michael Thomas
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

We previously looked at some veteran wide receivers who potentially could be traded this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be interested in adding a receiver through the draft, free agency or trade this offseason. It is a need position. So, there is a chance if some of the top receivers are truly made available in the draft, there are some option.

We want to now which veteran wide receiver would you must like to see the Raiders acquire in a trade. Here are the some current options:

Cooper, Metcalf, Ridley and Thomas are all rumored to be dealt this offseason. All could with some risks, but most would fit in with the Raiders.

What do you think? Take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Poll

Which would receiver would you like the Raiders to trade for this offseason?

view results
  • 2%
    Amari Cooper
    (7 votes)
  • 48%
    DK Metcalf
    (144 votes)
  • 15%
    Calvin Ridley
    (46 votes)
  • 12%
    Michael Thomas
    (36 votes)
  • 21%
    None of the above
    (64 votes)
297 votes total Vote Now

