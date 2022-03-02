Raiders poll: Best receiver trade option?

We previously looked at some veteran wide receivers who potentially could be traded this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be interested in adding a receiver through the draft, free agency or trade this offseason. It is a need position. So, there is a chance if some of the top receivers are truly made available in the draft, there are some option.

We want to now which veteran wide receiver would you must like to see the Raiders acquire in a trade. Here are the some current options:

Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys.

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.

Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

Cooper, Metcalf, Ridley and Thomas are all rumored to be dealt this offseason. All could with some risks, but most would fit in with the Raiders.

What do you think? Take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.