Silver Minings: Aaron Rodgers’ odds are 22-1 to play with Raiders this year

With a decision on whether Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season or be traded looms, our friends at DraftKings sportsbook have updated their odds of where he will play this season.
The Las Vegas Raiders are priced at 22-1 to trade for Rodgers. There are eight teams with lower odds (meaning more likely to occur). The Packers, who the four-time NFL MVP has played for since being drafted in 2005, are the betting favorite to keep Rodgers. They are priced at -280. Las Vegas’ AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, are the big outside favorite to land Rodgers. The Broncos are priced at +350.
Last year, there were reports that Rodgers would welcome a trade to either the Broncos, Raiders or San Francisco 49ers (8-1). Now, at least, in betting terms, the Raiders don’t seem like a likely landing spot for Rodgers.
Other Raiders’ links:
