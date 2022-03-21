Raiders free agency: What to do at right tackle?

The Las Vegas Raiders biggest remaining need after a huge first week of free agency is the offensive line, with right tackle probably being the most targeted spot.

The market at right tackle has moved in the past 24 hours as the Cincinnati Bengals signed La’el Collins and Trent Brown (I know, I know) stayed with the New England Patriots.

The Raiders, of course, after the Davante Adams trade, don’t have a first or second-round pick and don’t select until No. 86 in the third round. So, it may not be realistic to think they can get an instant starting offensive tackle there. So, the veteran free-agent market will likely be where Las Vegas goes to to fill its need on the offensive line. Yet, there are plenty of veteran options at right tackle still available,

Among potential Las Vegas fits at right tackle include Marcus Cannon, Duane Brown, Bryan Bulaga, Darrel Williams, Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Cannon can be interesting because he was with new Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in New England.

Most of these right tackles are more short-term options, but the truth is, that’s the way it is for some positions. Perhaps a more permanent option will be available next year, but there are still opportunities to adequately fill the position,

UPDATE:

The Raiders have re-signed right tackle Brandon Parker. He could compete for a starting job or be the swing tackle again. it is interesting the new staff thought highly enough of the 2018 third-round pick to make him the first unrestricted free agent to re-sign. Parker started 13 games last season and he struggled often. It will be interesting to see his role in 2022 with the new coaching staff.

It appears the Raiders are also bring back backup offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor. It is not a surprise. He started eight games in New England with the Raiders’ new brass in 2020.