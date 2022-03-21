Raiders poll: Biggest remaining need for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have added a dozen players in the past week through free agency and trades, and they have solidified several positions.

Yet, there are still remaining needs on the roster for new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels to fill.

With dwindling salary-cap space and no first or second round draft picks because of the Davante Adams trade, the Raiders will have to get creative when it comes to filling the roster. But, yes, there is work to be done,

Here are our choices for the Raiders’ biggest need:

Offensive line: The Raiders need at least one starter.

Defensive tackle: The Raiders need more depth here.

Linebacker: Las Vegas may need a top player at the rotation.

Wide receiver: More depth is needed here.

Secondary: More help is needed in the back end of the defense.

Quarterback: Derek Carr may need a new backup.

