Raiders free agency 2022: Linebackers Micah Kiser and Kyler Fackrell sign with Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their free-agent frenzy, by signing linebacker Micah Kiser, according to NFL Media.

The new Las Vegas regime has added 13 players in the past week, 11 coming in free agency and two by the way of trades. Kiser is the sixth defensive player added to the Raiders’ roster. He is the first linebacker to be added this offseason.

Kiser finished the 2021 season with the Denver Broncos, so he is staying in the AFC West. Kiser, 27, was signed in Denver off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. He started two games for Denver and he had 19 tackles. He started nine games for the Rams in 2020. He missed the 2019 season due to an injury and he dealt with injuries in 2020.

He is also a special teams player who was with new Las Vegas special teams coach Tom McMahon in Denver. Kiser is probably a depth piece in Las Vegas. He joins veteran Denzel Perryman and second-year player Divine Deablo as linebackers on Las Vegas’ roster, so, they need to add some more at the position.

UPDATE:

The Raiders have also signed linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

We have signed free agent LB Kyler Fackrell » https://t.co/NvmpZ5oRGF pic.twitter.com/7087mhlb0Q — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 21, 2022

New Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was his position coach in Green Bay in 2018 and his defensive coordinator with the Giants in 2020.

He had 105 sacks in 2018 under Graham. He started a total of 16 games in those two seasons. He has had eight sacks in the three seasons since and has 23.5 sacks in six NFL seasons. He started one game for the Chargers in 2021. Expect him to be a role player in Las Vegas,