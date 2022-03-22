Silver Minings: AFC West has historic good quarterback play

It’s been two weeks since one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason thus far hit the AFC West when the Denver Broncos sent a huge package of players and draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for star quarterback Russell Wilson.
The move was a bombshell and affect is still being soaked in around the division. Wilson’s arrival means the AFC West is stacked with stellar quarterback play. All four teams have superior quarterbacks with Wilson joining Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and Los Angeles Chargers’ young stud Justin Herbert.
How good is this group as a foursome? Historically good, thank you very much. Check out this stat:
The Wild Wild AFC West is slated to become the first division in NFL history with 4 QBs that enter a season with a 90+ career passer rating (min. 500 attempts)— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 15, 2022
How will the division play out in 2022? pic.twitter.com/MFAdw3yP0Y
The entire league can’t wait to see how this division plays out in 2022. It’s simply going to be wild with the outrageous quarterback talent at the forefront.
