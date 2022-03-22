 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders free agency 2022: Receiver Demarcus Robinson signs with Las Vegas

More help at receiver in Las Vegas

By Bill Williamson Updated
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Demarcus Robinson
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

As Davante Adams was stealing the show with a tremendous introduction press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders’ wildly busy brass was working behind the seems to add more depth to the position.

Later that afternoon, the Raiders signed wide receiver Damarcus Robinson to a one-year contract. They have now added 19 players through free agency or the draft in the past week — eleven play offense and Robinson is the third receiver added.

Of course, Robinson came from the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 25 catches for the pass-happy Chiefs in 2021 for 264 yards (a 10.6 per catch average). He added three touchdowns. Robinson’s best season was in 2020 when he had 45 catches or 446 yards.

Robinson, 27, has 145 receptions for 1,679 yards (an 11.6 per catch average) with 14 touchdowns receptions in five NFL seasons. He had success as a deep threat at times. He joins Adams, Bryan Edwards, slot star Hunter Renfrow and fellow new addition Mack Hollins as the Raiders’ likely 2021 receivers.

