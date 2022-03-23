 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders Podcast: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State NFL Draft prospect interview

A WR who could solve a lot of the Raiders’ problems

By Matt Holder
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 05 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Christian Watson
Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christian Waston from the North Dakota State Bison has been a big riser on NFL Draft boards since his standout performance at the Senior Bowl. The Las Vegas Raiders might add a wide receiver and Watson could be one of the Raiders’ options in the draft.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Watson and walked away impressed with his character and work ethic to go from a 5’9” sophomore in high school to an NFL-caliber wide receiver.

In full disclosure, this was recorded before Davante Adams news broke.

Topics Discussed:

  • How Christian ended up at NDSU?
  • Relationship with Trey Lance and other Bison alumni
  • The man underneath the helmet
  • Senior Bowl performance
  • More than a deep threat
  • Areas of improvement
  • NFL Draft sales pitch
  • What the Raiders would be getting
  • & more!

