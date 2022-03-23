Christian Waston from the North Dakota State Bison has been a big riser on NFL Draft boards since his standout performance at the Senior Bowl. The Las Vegas Raiders might add a wide receiver and Watson could be one of the Raiders’ options in the draft.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Watson and walked away impressed with his character and work ethic to go from a 5’9” sophomore in high school to an NFL-caliber wide receiver.
In full disclosure, this was recorded before Davante Adams news broke.
Topics Discussed:
- How Christian ended up at NDSU?
- Relationship with Trey Lance and other Bison alumni
- The man underneath the helmet
- Senior Bowl performance
- More than a deep threat
- Areas of improvement
- NFL Draft sales pitch
- What the Raiders would be getting
- & more!
