Christian Waston from the North Dakota State Bison has been a big riser on NFL Draft boards since his standout performance at the Senior Bowl. The Las Vegas Raiders might add a wide receiver and Watson could be one of the Raiders’ options in the draft.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Watson and walked away impressed with his character and work ethic to go from a 5’9” sophomore in high school to an NFL-caliber wide receiver.

In full disclosure, this was recorded before Davante Adams news broke.

Topics Discussed:

How Christian ended up at NDSU?

Relationship with Trey Lance and other Bison alumni

The man underneath the helmet

Senior Bowl performance

More than a deep threat

Areas of improvement

NFL Draft sales pitch

What the Raiders would be getting

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!