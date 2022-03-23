Silver Minings: Derek Carr’s MVP odds change dramatically

It didn’t take long for the Las Vegas Raiders’ blockbuster trade for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to affect the betting line.

Just as the Raiders’ Super Bowl and AFC West odds have decreased (meaning they got more likely), so has the MVP odds of Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders’ quarterback is now priced at 25-1 to win the 2022 MVP award.

Previously, Carr was priced at 50-1. In the first two days after the Adams’ trade Carr was at 35-1. So, his odds could continue to change. It makes complete sense that the presence of Adams in Las Vegas’ offense has altered Carr’s odds. Adams previous signal caller, Aaron Rodgers, won the past two NFL MVP awards, as he constantly padded his stats with tosses to Adams.

Adams himself is priced at 80-1 to win the MVP award. Of course, quarterbacks have won 14 of the past 16 MVP awards and a receiver has never won it.

