Raiders running backs and receiving groups look full

On Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders’ free agent frenzy continued as they signed rotational wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Robinson, who came to Las Vegas from AFC West foe, the Kansas City Chiefs, was the 19th players the Raiders added since last week through either free agency or the draft. He was the 11th offensive players and the third wide receiver brought in, joining superstar Davante Adams, who came to Las Vegas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, and fellow free agent Mack Hollins.

The Raiders — who have limited salary-cap room (they will get about $20 million in cap relief in early June) and just five draft picks after the Adams trade — have other positions to address, even after all of the additions.

Yet, the receiver group is probably complete. Adams, Robinson and Hollins join slot star Hunter Renfrow and young starter Bryan Edwards. If they all stay healthy (especially Adams and Renfrow), this will be a much improved unit. While it will, of course, revolve around Adams and Renfrow, the other three veterans will have roles as well.

Like at receiver, the Raiders appear set in the offensive backfield. They signed running backs Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah and fullback Jakob Johnson, They will join starter Josh Jacobs and key backup Kenyan Drake. Bolden and Johnson played for new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels in New England, so he will likely be extremely comfortable with this group. Expect Drake, Abdullah and Bolden to all have roles as receivers, while Johnson’s primary will be to block.

All of the additions drastically changes what was already a potent Las Vegas offense. Quarterback Derek Carr has more to work with and it all starts with Adams, Renfrow, Jacobs, and, of course, star tight end Darren Waller.

There isn’t much not to like about these weapons.