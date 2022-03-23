Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill: Early thoughts

Another day, another shocking development in the AFC West.

Wednesday’s version of the Wacky West saw the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending five-time AFC West champions, trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a cache of draft picks.

Yes, this deal could have a major affect on this tight division that has saw all four teams make major trades this offseason.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Some quick thoughts on the trade and what it means to the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the division:

The obvious thing to do is to compare the Hill trade to the Raiders’ trade last week for superstar Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders gave up No. 22 and No. 53 to Green Bay for Adams, who is the best overall receiver in the NFL. Hill, the best deep threat in the league, probably fetched a little bit more trade value. But I think still the Raiders stole Adams from Green Bay.

There have been reports that Hill’s contract extension talks with Kansas City stalled after Adams’ signed his deal with the Raiders. Adams essentially got three years, $67 million from the Raiders. Hill ended up getting more from the Dolphins.

Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩. pic.twitter.com/rkSWmAOOMt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

So, if the Raiders got Adams and were the inspiration to get Hill — who regularly burnt them — out of the AFC West, that is a huge win-win. Hill has 54 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games against the Raiders

I don’t think there’s any doubt this trade hurts the Chiefs in 2022. Hill is special. But I have my doubts this trade will signal the end of the Chiefs. There is a chance they can use the Hill cap room to help in free agency now (Stephon Gilmore and OBJ perhaps) and they have four picks in the top 62 in this year’s draft. That’s a lot of draft power. Plus, of course, they have Patrick Mahomes.

Not all is lost in the Heartland. But for now, this trade certainly tightens the gap in the AFC West. Oh, and the Dolphins got better, so the AFC, as a whole, get a little tougher too.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are still the favorite to win the AFC West, priced at +165. The Denver Broncos are +220, the Los Angeles Chargers are +275 and the Raiders are +700. That’s a bargain for Raiders’ backers. Also, they have a +2000 bet if all four teams in the division makes the playoffs.

Can’t wait until September.