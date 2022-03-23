Raiders Podcast: TDL-Offensive line and Rock Ya-Sin review

The movement in the AFC West continues as the Kansas City Chiefs ship out Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Raider Nation is thanking Dave Ziegler at the moment for raising the market and forcing a rival to lose one of its superstars.

The Las Vegas Raiders' addition of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones made the headlines, but what about Rock Ya-Sin? TDL got you covered as we break down his game and what he adds to the Raiders.

The most important conversation is the offensive line which will not have a new look. The starters from last season are all coming back, with a few facing competition. We discuss Josh Mcdaniels and the coaching staff of developing players. The offensive line is full of talented players with a work ethic who could rise with excellent coaching.

Of course, we finished with Davante Adams, the Raiders' newest wide receiver, who had his opening press conference on Monday. I break down the intermediate and deep routes in his repertoire.

Check it out below and subscribe to the channel.