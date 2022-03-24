Silver Minings: DraftKings offers Davante Adams prop bets

Las Vegas Raiders fans are counting the days before they can see new superstar wide receiver Davante Adams donning the Silver and Black.

While that is still nearly six months away, you can now get a head start on the excitement for seeing how Adams affects the 2022 season. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have a couple of Adams’ prop bets available.

One of them is the number of regular season touchdowns he will catch. The total is set at 10. Adams had 11 touchdown catches in 2021 and has 73 in eight NFL seasons. His quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers, threw 37 touchdown passes last season, while Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr threw 23 TDs.

The other Adams’ prop bet is his regular season receiving yards, which is set at 1,300.5 yards. He had a career-high 1,553 receiving yards last season and has surpassed the 1,300-mark in his past three full seasons.

My first guess is to pound the over on both of these props.

