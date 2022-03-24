Raiders free agency 2022: Safety Duron Harmon signed

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed veteran safety Duron Harmon, who is entering his 10th NFL season.

He spent his first eight NFL seasons with New England, where he spent time with the New Las Vegas brass, which includes new head coach Josh McDaniels, new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler. They are all familiar with Harmon’s play.

We have signed free agent S Duron Harmon. pic.twitter.com/tZpobngtw0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 24, 2022

Harmon, 31, is the 21st player Las Vegas has brought in during free agency and he is the 12th with ties to the new staff. He has been a starter in 62 games in his career, but he has been a starter the past two seasons. He could compete with Johnathan Abram or be a top backup. He has 21 career interceptions and two in each of the past two seasons. He had a total of 140 tackles in the past two seasons. He was with Atlanta in 2021.

The Raiders also signed linebacker Jayon Brown.

We have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jayon Brown. pic.twitter.com/2QFRXdavhY — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 24, 2022

Brown, the 22nd addition of the offseason, spent his five-season NFL career with Tennessee. he has 39 starts. He is another rotational player.

The Raiders have added 11 players on offense and 11 who play on the defensive side of the ball since free agency started.