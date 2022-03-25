Silver Minings: Raiders offense is historic

Last week’s huge trade for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has given the Las Vegas Raiders offensive a historically productive group of pass catchers.
Adams, tight end Darren Waller, and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow have all produced 100-catch plus seasons. Adams has surpassed the 100-catch mark three of his eight NFL season. He had a career-high 123 catches in 2021.
Waller had a Raiders’ team record 107 receptions in 2020, while Renfrow caught 103 catches in 2021.
If Adams, Renfrow and Waller all stay healthy in 2022, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will probably set his career mark for completions in a season. He completed 428 passes in 2021.
This group of 100-pass catchers will keep pace with AFC West foe, Kansas City Chiefs and their own historic group of pass catches. What a division.
Projected starting QBs in AFC who have started the last 3+ openers for their current teams:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 21, 2022
Derek Carr: 8 straight for #Raiders
Patrick Mahomes: 4 straight for Chiefs
Lamar Jackson: 3 straight for Ravens
Josh Allen: 3 straight for Bills
In other Raiders’ links:
- Adams’ request: It’s being reported that Adams requested to be dealt to the Raiders early in the offseason.
- This is scary: After the Tyreek Hill trade, the Chiefs have eight draft picks in the first four rounds of the draft. The Raiders have just five draft picks overall.
- Confirmed: The agent for Hill said everything changed for his client once Adams’ got his new deal from the Raiders ... so it did play a role.
- 2023 NFL draft news: The AFC West will host the NFL draft in two straight years. After Las Vegas hosts it next month, Kansas City was awarded the draft for 2023.
- This is cool: The Raiders’ website has a look at the long relationship shared by new coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegle
- r.
Loading comments...