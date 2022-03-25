Silver Minings: Raiders offense is historic

Last week’s huge trade for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has given the Las Vegas Raiders offensive a historically productive group of pass catchers.

Adams, tight end Darren Waller, and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow have all produced 100-catch plus seasons. Adams has surpassed the 100-catch mark three of his eight NFL season. He had a career-high 123 catches in 2021.

Waller had a Raiders’ team record 107 receptions in 2020, while Renfrow caught 103 catches in 2021.

If Adams, Renfrow and Waller all stay healthy in 2022, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will probably set his career mark for completions in a season. He completed 428 passes in 2021.

This group of 100-pass catchers will keep pace with AFC West foe, Kansas City Chiefs and their own historic group of pass catches. What a division.

Projected starting QBs in AFC who have started the last 3+ openers for their current teams:

Derek Carr: 8 straight for #Raiders

Patrick Mahomes: 4 straight for Chiefs

Lamar Jackson: 3 straight for Ravens

Josh Allen: 3 straight for Bills — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 21, 2022

