Las Vegas Raiders Draft: Day 3 gems in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders trade for Davante Adams added the cornerstone weapon the team was missing. Adams is the best wide receiver in football and almost unstoppable in the red zone. His abilities will make the offense explosive with fireworks all over Las Vegas.

Acquiring Adams cost the Raiders their first two selections in the upcoming draft. The Raiders won't have their chance to grab a prospect until pick 86 late in day two.

Their first pick should lead to a top 100 player in the draft or pounce on a player who falls through the cracks for various reasons. The opportunity to find a starter is still there when you turn the card in late Friday night.

Day three is where the majority of the Raiders draft picks land. They have four selections Saturday with the wiggle room to add more picks by trading back. The ammunition could lead to aggressiveness and trading up for a player high on their board. The options are endless for Dave Ziegler.

Cole Strange C, U-T Chattanooga

The lack of signees to the offensive line has left Raider Nation scratching their heads. The unit's performance was below average and kept Derek Carr under pressure leading to 40 sacks. Late in the draft is a great spot to find an interior depth, and Cole Strange fits the bill.

Cole Strange is having a good week pic.twitter.com/KyRAqvsnqN — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2022

Strange was an unknown before the Senior Bowl. Weighing in at 6'4 and 303 pounds, he is undersized for a center but held his own in senior bowl action. According to PFF, His play was stellar for the Mocs with Strange, allowing a total of 13 pressures his college career. He does just as well as a run blocker moving guards with ease using the textbook technique.

Strange could be a player competing for a starting position down the line. He exhibited he belongs with the top competition in this draft. The center position could use a burst of juice, and Strange would provide that.

Carson Strong QB, Nevada

The Raiders are searching for a backup quarterback, with Trevor Simien and Garret Gilbert as the two other quarterbacks on the roster. They could look to the draft where coach Josh McDaniels has a reputation for drafting a signal-caller. Carson Strong from Nevada could be a welcome addition to the room.

Strong comes from an air raid attack in college where he accumulated massive numbers. In 2021 he threw from 4192 yards with 36 touchdowns and a YPA of 8.0. His arm talent only rivals Malik Willis in the class with the ability to zip it into tight windows. Strong's athleticism is the concern. His injury history displays a sluggish player on tape when moving in the pocket. That creates serious trouble in the NFL when performing in muddle pockets, which is key to success as a quarterback at this level.

Strong could develop and prove as a starter down the line. It is better to have a young quarterback as a backup just in case he could become trade material or become your future.

Tariq Woolen CB, UTSA

late-round gems are usually small school standouts, and the trend continues at cornerback. The Raiders filled the room with fresh faces trading for Rock Ya-Sin and acquiring others. However, the scouting department took a trip to San Antonio to watch the freak athlete Tariq Woolen.

Tariq Woolen says he has in person visits with the Colts, Panthers, and Raiders — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 23, 2022

Tariq Woolen’s athletic background included rare length/speed combo contributing to his HS ATH Score of 97.9, signaling a high ceiling. #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/IaHyPvOWx6 — Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) March 24, 2022

Woolen had a combine for the ages. At 6'4 205 pounds, the former UTSA cornerback ran a 4.26 with a 42' vertical leap. According to RAS, he is the 96 percentile athlete. However, Woolen's film is not up to par for a high selection. He can be stiff when changing directions and transitions in coverage. The evidence is his 100.2 passer rating allowed during his tenure in college.

When a player has the athleticism of Woolen late in the draft is the perfect spot for his selection. He can develop behind veterans and other young players while fine-tuning his game to be ready to play by year three. Woolen could be a steal and a superstar, or you don't feel too bad on a 5th round pick based on the value.